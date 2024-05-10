Start of Summer Homestand Begins Tuesday, May 14th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, May 14th for their third homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) from Tuesday, May 14th until Sunday, May 19th.

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 11:05 a.m.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Education Day - Schools can receive discounted tickets for this game, which includes a special sacked lunch for each student. At the ballpark, fans can enjoy interactive exhibits courtesy of Guadalupe River State Park, DoSeum, Museum of Illusions and more!

SeaWorld - The first 1,500 kids will receive one free pass to SeaWorld!

Thursday, May 16 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, May 17 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Flying Chanclas ž Pullover Giveaway - Courtesy of Bill Miller BBQ, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Flying Chanclas pullover!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, May 18th vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Manu Ginobili Flying Chanclas Basketball Jersey - Courtesy of Circle K, the first 1,500 fans will receive a White Flying Chanclas Manu Ginobili basketball jersey!

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Kahlig Auto Group, fans can stay after the game to enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, May 19 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

