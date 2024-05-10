Travs Drop Third Straight

May 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers dropped a third consecutive game falling 6-2 to the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night. Carson McCusker broke a tie with a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh. The Travs were held down by Wind Surge starting pitcher Zebby Matthews who struck out nine and walked none over 6.2 innings. Arkansas starter Juan Mercedes worked five innings and allowed just two runs. Spencer Packard had two hits for the Travs who rallied to tie the game in the seventh before Wichita went back in front.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs tied the game on a throwing error with two out in the top of the seventh.

* McCusker's double in the home half of the seventh came with two out and delivered the decisive runs.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, run

* RHP Kyle Hill: IP, H, K

News and Notes

* The club's three straight losses match the longest losing streak of the season.

* Arkansas is just 1-9 when the opponent scores first.

Up Next

The teams continue their series on Friday night with RHP Blas Castano (0-1, 8.10) starting for Arkansas against RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 3.07). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from May 10, 2024

