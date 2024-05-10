Drillers Snap Skid with Strong Pitching Performance

May 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Tulsa Drillers snapped their season-high six-game losing streak on Friday night by earning a 5-2 win over the Midland RockHounds. The win was led by Tulsa's pitching staff as Hyun-il Choi matched a career high by striking out eight batters, and the Drillers bullpen was perfect in relief. The strong pitching performance was backed by home runs from Brandon Lewis and Griffin Lockwood-Powell, which helped give Tulsa its first victory of the series at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Drillers quickly gained the lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Davis.

Brandon Lewis's fourth home run of the season in the third inning added to the Drillers' lead.

With one swing of the bat, the RockHounds tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the third on Jack Winkler's two-RBI double.

The game remained tied until the sixth inning, when Lockwood-Powell hit his go-ahead two-run homer, giving Tulsa a 4-2 lead.

Lewis earned his second hit of the game in the seventh inning to increase the Drillers lead by driving in Lolo Sanchez from second base.

The Drillers bullpen closed out the game by not allowing a baserunner over the final 3.2 innings. Sauryn Lao earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Choi's strong start gave him his first win with Tulsa. The South Korea native pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs and one walk, and matched his career-high with eight strikeouts. Choi was transferred back to the Drillers on Tuesday after his second stint with Oklahoma City.

*Jack Little and Logan Boyer were the other two pitchers used by manager Scott Hennessey on Friday. Little relieved Choi in the sixth inning and induced a groundout and a pop out to end the inning. Boyer worked perfect seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts.

*The Drillers issued just one walk on the night.

*The performance lowered the ERA for Drillers relievers this season to 3.32, the second lowest in the Texas League.

*Taylor Young had three hits for Tulsa.

*Lockwood-Powell's home run in the sixth inning was his fifth of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and RockHounds will continue their series on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL - RHP Yon Castro (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

MID - RHP Jack Cushing (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.