Travs Blank Drillers Behind Hill, Early Offense

Tulsa, OK - Adam Hill and two relievers combined to pitch a two-hit shutout of the Tulsa Drillers in a 7-0 Arkansas Travelers win on Wednesday night. It was the fifth shutout of the season for the Travs pitching staff. Hill earned his first win of the season working a season high six innings on only 83 pitches. Collin Kober (2 IP) and Jack Anderson (IP) rounded out the game. Hill had a big early lead to protect as the offense put a five spot on the board in the first, sending 10 men to the plate in the inning and knocking Tulsa starter Bryan Brickhouse out of the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Brian O'Keefe put the Travs on the board with a two-run single to centerfield getting the ball rolling on the five run opening inning.

* Hill walked a pair in the bottom of the first but survived unscathed when Carlos Rincon's drive to left field was caught on the warning track for the third out.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Brian O'Keefe: 2-4, run, HR, 4 RBI

* RHP Adam Hill: Win, 6 IP, H, 3 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* It was the second shutout thrown on the road this season.

* Jordan Cowan had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 10.

Up Next

Left-hander Brandon Williamson (0-1, 7.20) makes his second Double-A start on Thursday night while Tulsa counters with righty Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.45). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

