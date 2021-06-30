Basabe's Solo Home Run Breaks up Wind Surge No-No in Ninth

Amarillo, Texas - Amarillo was held without a hit for 8.1 innings Wednesday night by the Wind Surge who sought their first no-hitter in the club's inaugural season. Amarillo dropped to 22-28 after Wichita's seven run victory to even this six-game series at a game each.

Former Diamondbacks second round draft pick Ryne Nelson made his Double-A debut tonight on the mound for Amarillo after being promoted from High-A Hillsboro late last week. Nelson struck out the fist batter he faced before walking his former college teammate. That walk came around to score on a two-out double and gave the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead after their first at bats.

The Pointy Boots had their first two batters reach base via the walk but could not find their way home after a pair of strikeouts and a flyout left two stranded. Wichita added to their lead with a leadoff home run in the top of the second.

Wichita's starter Jordan Balazovic hit Alek Thomas with a pitch in the third inning giving the Sod Poodles just their third base runner of the night after four innings.

Nelson's debut came to a close after 4.1 innings. He walked the leadoff man before issuing another walk with one out. Spencer Steer got the best of his old college running mate with his first Double-A hit off Nelson, sending a ball over Bar 352 in left field for a 5-0 lead. Tyler Holton came on in relief of Nelson and retired the first two batters he faced.

The Wind Surge added runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Another leadoff walk came around to score after a double. The very next batter hit a triple to make it 7-0. Steer singled to begin the seventh and scored on Trey Cabbage's second double of the night for an eight run lead.

The Pointy Boots were retired in order in the fifth, sixth, and seventh.

D-backs' No. 10 rated prospect Levi Kelly came on in the top of the eighth inning for Amarillo.Kelly went an inning without allowing a run or hit with a pair of strikeouts. Kelly was replaced by right-hander Mitchell Stumpo for his second appearance in Double-A. Stumpo also worked an inning while striking out two but did issue two walks.

After being no-hit through 8.1 innings, Luis Basabe finally broke up Wichita's bid for their first no-hitter in their inaugural season with a solo home run to right-center field. The game concluded three batters later after a pair of fly outs as Wichita got the win 8-1.

Notes:

Basabe Says No: Luis Basabe broke up Wichita's no-hit bid with his solo home run in the ninth inning. The team had managed to get five runners aboard via three walks and Alek Thomas being hit twice but nothing in the hit column. The one hit tied the fewest hits in Sod Poodles history. The club also managed one hit earlier this month against Frisco on June 2nd. DJ Burt singled in the third inning against the RoughRiders for the Soddies only hit in that contest.

Ryne's Debut: Ryne Nelson had an up and down Double-A debut. He struck out the first batter he faced and finished the game with six strikeouts overall but struggled with command, issuing four walks. The D-backs' No. 19 rated prospect finished with five runs allowed on four hits. Nelson's Oregon teammate Spencer Steer did most of the damage against him, going 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, walk and run off Nelson.

Long Ball Logistics: The Sod Poodles streak of games with a home run allowed continues for another night. The Wind Surge belted two balls over the fence making it now 21 straight games. Their 44 home runs given up in that span is now 11 more than the team with the second most HRs allowed.

Less Than 10: Despite the offensive troubles, the team now has a season-long four games with under 10 strikeouts. The Soddies had a string of three games with under 10 strikeouts from June 5-8.

Soddies Rewind: Two years ago tomorrow, the Sod Poodles dropped to 38-41 in the inaugural season after a 5-1 loss to Midland. The team was in 2nd place place in the overall standings and 3.5 games back after clinching the 1st Half on June 17th. Edward Olivares had hit his 12th home run of the season and drove in his 50th RBI. Olivares made his MLB debut on July 25, 2020 with the San Diego Padres.

College World Series Ties: Will Bednar, Mississippi State pitcher and brother of 2019 Sod Poodles pitcher David Bednar, tossed six no-hit innings tonight against Vanderbilt in the deciding game three in the 2021 College Baseball World Series Finals. Mississippi State went on to win 9-0 to earn their first ever NCAA Championship in any team sport in school history.

Tomorrow's Tidbits: Luis Frias will make his ninth start with Amarillo. Frias enters the game 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA. The D-backs' No. 9 rated prospect currently ranks in the Top-10 among all Diamondbacks minor leaguers in wins, starts, innings, and strikeouts. It'll be another Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark with discounted beer and fountain drinks.

