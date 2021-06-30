Missions Offense Struggles During Wednesday Night Loss

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions offense struggled to get going as they lose the series opener to Corpus Christi by a final score of 4-0. Their losing streak extends to eight games.

It was a pitcher's duel at Wolff Stadium throughout the beginning of Wednesday night's game. Neither team scored a run until the fifth inning.

The Hooks have a scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth inning. They loaded the bases with two outs after a pair of singles and walk. Missions' starter Aaron Leasher retired the last batter of the inning, stranding all three runners on base.

Jake Adams led off the fifth inning with a double off the left field line. Leasher struck out the next batter, but Adams advanced to third on a wild pitch. Adams scored on the next play when Marty Costes drove him in with an RBI single.

Meanwhile, the Missions offense recorded two hits through seven innings of play, both being singles.

Jimmy Endersby was the starting pitcher for Corpus Christi, making his second Double-A appearance. The right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two hits, and striking out five batters.

Fred Schlichtholz pitched two scoreless innings of relief for San Antonio. He allowed two hits while striking out one batter.

Joe Beimel made his first professional baseball appearance since 2016. The 44-year-old left hander threw one scoreless inning striking out one of the three batters he faced.

The Missions had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out, the Missions had runners on first and second with CJ Abrams stepping to the plate. He grounded into an inning ending double play.

Corpus Christi added some insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Facing new pitcher Carlos Belen, the Hooks plated three runs in the inning. Scott Manea drove in a run with an RBI single. Costes drove in a run with an RBI single. On the play, a second run scored after a throwing error from Jack Suwinski. The Hooks had a 4-0 lead.

Abrams left the game in the ninth inning after colliding with Eguy Rosario. On a ball hit up the middle, the two infielders collided trying to field the ball. Abrams was replaced by Chris Givin.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 23-26 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 1-4

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-2, 2 BB

- Aaron Leasher Pitching Line: L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

- Eighth Straight Loss for the Missions

The Missions continue their six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, July 1st. The two teams will play a doubleheader with game one beginning at 6:05 p.m. Game one's starters will be Reiss Knehr for San Antonio against Hunter Brown for the Hooks. Game two's starters will be Reggie Lawson against Brandon Lawson for the Hooks.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

