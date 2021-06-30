Sod Poodles Alek Thomas Selected for 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo Sod Poodles outfielder and D-backs number four-rated prospect (MLB.com) Alek Thomas was selected for a second-consecutive time to the National League roster for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played as a seven-inning contest at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game features the top Minor League prospects competing as part of All-Star Sunday.

Thomas entered the 2021 season as MLB's No. 62 prospect and earns his second Futures Game selection in just his third professional season.

Currently, in his first season at Double-A, the 21-year-old is batting .284 over 40 games and is tied for second in the Central division with 11 doubles and four triples. Thomas was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2nd round (63rd overall) in the 2018 June draft out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, IL.

In 2019, Thomas hit .300 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs, and 55 RBI in 114 games between Single-A Kane County and High-A Visalia while in 2020, he spent the year at the D-backs alternate training site.

MLB Network will televise the game, which will also stream on MLB.com and air on SiriusXM, at 3 p.m. ET. Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo will call the action, with Heidi Watney reporting from both dugouts.

Below are the Futures Game selections for each organization (MLB Pipeline organization and Top 100 ranks in parentheses):

ARI : OF Alex Thomas (No. 4/MLB No. 62)

ATL : OF Drew Waters (No. 2/MLB No. 25), OF Michael Harris (No. 9)

BAL : C Adley Rutschman (No. 1/MLB No. 2), RHP Marcos Diplan (NR)

BOS : SS Jeter Downs (No. 2/MLB No. 35)

CHC : OF Brennen Davis (No. 2/MLB No. 45), RHP Manuel Rodriguez (NR)

CIN : LHP Nick Lodolo (No. 1/MLB No. 43)

CLE : C Bo Naylor (No. 3/MLB No. 87)

COL : 1B Michael Toglia (No. 3), OF Ryan Vilade (No. 4), C Willie MacIver (No. 30)

CWS : OF Yoelqui Cespedes (No. 2), 3B Jake Burger (No. 11)

DET : 3B/1B Spencer Torkelson (No. 1/MLB No. 3), OF Riley Greene (No. 2/MLB No. 15)

HOU : OF Pedro Leon (No. 2)

KC : SS Bobby Witt Jr. (No. 1/MLB No. 7), 1B Nick Pratto (No. 5/MLB No. 100)

LAA : LHP Reid Detmers (No. 2/MLB No. 57), LHP Hector Yan (No. 9)

LAD : 2B Michael Busch (No. 3/MLB No. 81), RHP Andre Jackson (No. 27)

MIA : RHP Max Meyer (No. 3/MLB No. 20)

MIL : LHP Ethan Small (No. 4)

MIN : RHP Josh Winder (No. 12)

NYM : C Francisco Alvarez (No. 1/MLB No. 34), 3B Brett Baty (No. 4/MLB No. 73)

NYY : OF Jasson Dominguez (No. 1/MLB No. 24), RHP Luis Medina (No. 7)

OAK : C Tyler Soderstrom (No. 1/MLB No. 82)

PHI : SS Bryson Stott (No. 2)

PIT : RHP Quinn Priester (No. 2/MLB No. 37), RHP Roansy Contreras (No. 19)

SD : SS CJ Abrams (No. 2/MLB No. 8), C Luis Campusano (No. 3/MLB No. 31)

SEA : OF Jarred Kelenic (No. 1/MLB No. 4), OF Julio Rodriguez (No. 2/MLB No. 5), RHP Emerson Hancock (No. 3/MLB No. 23)

SF : SS Marco Luciano (No. 1/MLB No. 12), OF Heliot Ramos (No. 3/MLB No. 63)

STL : LHP Matthew Liberatore (No. 1/MLB No. 27), 3B Nolan Gorman (No. 2/MLB No. 28)

TB : 2B Vidal Brujan (No. 2/MLB No. 36), RHP Shane Baz (No. 5/MLB No. 71)

TEX : RHP Cole Winn (No. 3), LHP Cole Ragans (NR)

TOR : SS Austin Martin (No. 2/MLB No. 16)

WSH : RHP Cade Cavalli (No. 1/MLB No. 77)

