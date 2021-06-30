Winn Selected to Play in SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Cole Winn was selected to represent the Texas Rangers organization in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 11th in Denver.

As of June 30th, the Riders righty, who ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the Rangers organization, is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA. The Longmont, Colorado native owns the second-lowest ERA in the Double-A Central while he has the lowest opponent batting average (.113) and WHIP (0.78) in the circuit as well.

Winn will join fellow Rangers prospect, pitcher Cole Ragans, who is currently playing with High-A Hickory.

In the last SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in 2019, Rangers No. 2 prospect Sam Huff took home MVP honors with a late home run. Winn is the first RoughRiders player to represent the Rangers in the game since C.D. Pelham in 2018.

The game will be a seven-inning contest on Sunday, July 11th at Coors Field.

