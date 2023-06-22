Travelers Rally in Ninth

WICHITA, KS - Eight strikeouts delivered by starting pitcher David Festa and a three RBI game from Alex Isola were not enough to get the Surge to victory. The Arkansas Travelers came from behind and defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 10-7 with a ninth inning grand slam. Arkansas leads the series two games to one.

Isola improved his hit streak to nine games when he hit a clutch two out RBI that gave the Surge an early lead in the bottom of the first.

Over the next two innings the Surge added three more runs to their lead. In the second Brooks Lee hit a ground ball fielder's choice that was able to score a runner. Aaron Sabato got an RBI single and Alerick Soularie was walked by Arkansas pitching with the bases loaded that forced another run to score in the bottom of the third.

The Travelers got on the board in the top of the fourth. Robbie Tenerowicz hit a two RBI single and Matt Scheffler drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Wichita added another two runs off an Isola two-run home run that was rocketed over the left center field wall.

Owen Griffith struggled in his AA debut with the Wind Surge when he came in to pitch in the top of the sixth. He walked the first batter he faced, hit the next with a pitch and then Isiah Gilliam hit a three-run home run that tied up the game. Griffith only faced the three batters and was pulled right before a long rain delay.

The game resumed, but the scoring did not continue until the bottom of the eighth. The Wind Surge were able to take the lead when Lee hit a sacrifice fly that was able to drive in a run from third base.

Tenerowicz hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth on a full count pitch from the second pitcher that made their Wind Surge debut in the game, Isaac Mattson who was credited with the loss.

Starting pitcher for the Surge, Festa, pitched five innings, gave up three runs on four hits and delivered eight strikeouts. Ethan Lindow was the starting pitcher for the Travelers and got through three innings, gave up four runs on five hits, and got two strike outs. A.J. Puckett earned the victory for the Travs.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to 28-37 on the season and the first place Arkansas Travelers improve to 42-24.

NOTES: Yunior Severino extends his hitting streak to 12 games and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. extends his to 13 games in a row and is the longest active hit streak in the Texas League. Aaron Sabato has now reached base in 17 consecutive games. The Wind Surge released RHP Andrew Cabezas and signed RHP Issac Mattson. The game had a pair of rain delays that amounted to one hour and ten minutes.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge play game four of the home series against the Arkansas Travelers at 7:05 PM on a KAKE Takeover Fireworks Friday. RH Carlos Luna for the Surge will face RH Emerson Hancock for the Travelers.

