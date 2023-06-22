Frisco Announces Winners of 2023 RoughRiders Scholarship Program Presented by InTouch

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and InTouch Credit Union are thrilled to announce the 10 recipients of the RoughRiders Scholarship Program presented by InTouch for the class of 2023.

"InTouch's commitment to the community directly led to their partnership with our scholarship program and their unwavering support of our organization has been phenomenal," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "On behalf of the entire organization, we are ecstatic to award these amazing students with scholarships as they further their education."

"We are excited to be the presenting sponsor for this year's RoughRiders Scholarships," said Kent Lugrand, President and CEO of InTouch Credit Union. "These ten young men and women are beginning to start a new chapter of their lives. With the rest of their book still unwritten, InTouch Credit Union is honored to be part of the journey through this scholarship. We wish them all nothing but the best and encourage them to follow their dreams while helping others to do the same."

The following students will all receive one of 10 $1,000 scholarships from the RoughRiders Foundation in pursuit of postsecondary education:

RayShawn Riley (Wylie High School)

Montreal Dukes (Fossil Ridge High School)

Michelle Kabugu (Richland Collegiate High School)

Victoria Hathaway (Plano West Senior High School)

Madison Wong (Allen High School)

Suhani Jampala (Newman Smith High School)

Britton Vetterick (Wakeland High School)

Kylie Montgomery (Aubrey High School)

Vamela Diaz (Princeton High School)

Simnoy Lora-Romero (Plano Senior High School)

Students will be honored on the field after the first inning of the RoughRiders game on Thursday, June 22nd against the Springfield Cardinals. First pitch for the game is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

