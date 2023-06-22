RockHounds Host the Corpus Christi Hooks June 28-July 3

June 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Join the RockHounds for a fireworks extravaganza to celebrate Independence Day!

Here's a look at this week's promotions:

Wednesday (6/28) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday

Thursday (6/29) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday

Friday (6/30) @7PM: College Night with a tank top giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Saturday (7/1) @7PM: Independence Day celebration with post-game fireworks

Sunday (7/2) @6:05PM: Independence Day celebration with post-game fireworks

Monday (7/3) @6:05PM: Independence Day celebration with post-game fireworks

Your don't want to miss this homestand! Get your tickets.

The 'Hounds welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, into town for this six-game showdown. The second half of the season begins after the San Antonio Missions clinched the first-half title. Come out to support Midland and enjoy THREE patriotic firework shows.

