RockHounds Host the Corpus Christi Hooks June 28-July 3
June 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
Join the RockHounds for a fireworks extravaganza to celebrate Independence Day!
Here's a look at this week's promotions:
Wednesday (6/28) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday
Thursday (6/29) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday
Friday (6/30) @7PM: College Night with a tank top giveaway to the first 1,000 fans
Saturday (7/1) @7PM: Independence Day celebration with post-game fireworks
Sunday (7/2) @6:05PM: Independence Day celebration with post-game fireworks
Monday (7/3) @6:05PM: Independence Day celebration with post-game fireworks
Your don't want to miss this homestand! Get your tickets.
The 'Hounds welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, into town for this six-game showdown. The second half of the season begins after the San Antonio Missions clinched the first-half title. Come out to support Midland and enjoy THREE patriotic firework shows.
