PBATS Announces 2024 Minor League Awards

October 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







President Nick Kenney of the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) today announced the winners of the Minor League Athletic Trainers of the Year Awards for the 2024 baseball season.

The PBATS Minor League Baseball awards are given annually to one member of each of the 14 leagues in Minor League Baseball. Two additional awards are given to the Minor League Coordinator and Latin American Coordinator of the Year.

"As President of PBATS, it is my honor to recognize the outstanding Minor League Athletic Trainers of the Year for the 2024 season," said Nick Kenney, PBATS President. "These individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication, skill, and professionalism in providing the highest level of care for their athletes. Their commitment to maintaining the health and well-being of their teams is unparalleled, and they truly embody the excellence that PBATS strives to represent. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and their invaluable contributions to the game." ¬â¹

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Frank Neville of the Milwaukee Brewers for his exceptional leadership in overseeing the Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year awards again in 2024," said Kenney. "Frank's passion for advancing the profession and ensuring that Minor League athletic trainers receive the recognition they deserve is a testament to his character and the respect he holds within our society."

All 16 winners are eligible for the prestigious Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year award to be voted upon by the full membership of PBATS at the 2024 MLB winter meetings in Dallas, Texas.

2024 Minor League Athletic Training Award Winners:

Bryan Housand (Minnesota Twins): Minor League Medical Coordinator

Tony Medina (Kansas City Royals): Latin American Coordinator

Jeff Paxson (Milwaukee Brewers): International League

Josh DiLoreto (San Diego Padres): Pacific Coast League

Derrick Diaz (Cleveland Guardians): Eastern League

Josh Hobson (Cincinnati Reds): Southern League

Eric Fasth (Oakland Athletics): Texas League

Erick Flores (Detroit Tigers): Florida State League

Juan Pena (San Diego Padres): California League

Kazuma Fukuzumi (Kansas City Royals): Carolina League

Nick Roberts (Chicago Cubs): Midwest League

Casey Lee (Pittsburgh Pirates): South Atlantic League

Haruki Mukochi (Arizona Diamondbacks): Northwest League

Randy Roetter (Seattle Mariners): Arizona Complex League

Coleman Duke (Pittsburgh Pirates): Florida Complex League

Mikayla Moore (Milwaukee Brewers): Dominican Summer League

For more information on the 2024 award winners and additional PBATS awards, please contact Sam Radbil at sam@theromanogroup.com.

ABOUT PBATS: The mission of the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) is to serve as an educational resource for the Major League and Minor League Baseball athletic trainers. For more information, please visit www.pbats.com.

