Amarillo Falls to Corpus on Wednesday Night

Corpus Christi, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped game two of the six-game series in Corpus Christi 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-0, the first Sod Poodles run of the game came as Jordan Lawlar and A.J. Vukovich hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the fourth. Lawlar began the inning with his 13th double of the year and Vukovich scored him with his 11th two-bagger of the year. A one-out single pushed Vukovich to third, who would dart home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tim Tawa to cut the deficit to a pair of runs.

On the second pitch in the top of the fifth, Neyfy Castillo clobbered his fifth round-tripper of the year as Amarillo inched closer. An error, fielder's choice, walk, and passed ball brought the potential tying run into scoring position in the form of Lawlar. A walk loaded the bases, however, a strikeout would end the Sod Poodles threat in the inning.

Amarillo was held quiet in each of the next three innings, sending the game to the final inning with the Sod Poodles still down by two runs.

A leadoff walk was followed by a couple of outs. Vukovich collected his second hit of the night to score Nick Dalesandro and make it a one-run ballgame. Vukovich promptly swiped second base to once again put the tying run into scoring position. A called third strike would be how Wednesday's game came to a close.

Right-hander Chad Patrick suffered the loss after tossing four innings and seeing all five of the Hooks ' runs cross the plate. A four-run second inning included a three-run homer off the Amarillo righty. Michel Otanez and Josh Green each spun a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Soddies. Otanez struck out three of the five batters he faced without a hit surrendered. Green worked around a pair of hits, adding two strikeouts over the seventh and eighth innings of work.

Game three is slated for Thursday, June 22, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field. RHP Jeff Bain toes the rubber for Amarillo against RHP Spencer Arrighetti.

NOTES:

VUK TIMES TWO: A.J. Vukovich picked up a pair of hits on Wednesday night in a 2-for-4 night at the dish. He scored the first run of the game, and his first of a two-RBI night with a double in the fourth inning. Vukovich leads the team with 42 RBI in 54 games played this year. It marked his 10th multi-RBI game of the year. His two hits also give him 14 multi-hit performances in the 2023 season, second most on the club behind Ryan Bliss' 30.

DUZE TIMES: Camden Duzenack also collected a multi-hit night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double. It was his sixth multi-hit game as a Sod Poodle in 2023 and his third in his last four games played dating back to June 15th.

11 for 12: Neyfy Castillo extended his current hitting streak to 11 games with a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning. His one hit on Wednesday makes him 16-for-42 over his last 11 games with three home runs, a double, a triple, and nine RBI. He has left the yard in three of his last six games and has five homers this year in total.

GREEN, LIKE MONEY: Josh Green's 2.0 IP without a run allowed makes it six straight games without a run being charged to the right-hander. Over his last 9.0 IP during the stretch, the Louisiana native has surrendered just six hits with eight strikeouts and one free pass issued. His six-game scoreless streak is tied for the second-longest among any Amarillo pitcher this season.

