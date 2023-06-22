Drillers Chick-Fil-A 918 Weekend Featuring the TulsaSound Starts Today

Today, June 22

First 1,000 fans will receive a TulsaSound Bucket hat, plus everyone can enjoy $2 hot dogs, beers & sodas courtesy of Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis, My41 & 97.5 KMOD.

Friday, June 23

The Queen of the TulsaSound, Ann Bell, will be singing the National Anthem and performing live during the game! Stick around afterwards for a huge post-game fireworks show courtesy of Chick-fil-A, FOX23 & K95.5.

Saturday, June 24

Starts with a TulsaSound BeerFest* presented by Ripley's Bar & Grill and ends with another great post-game fireworks show courtesy of Cherokee Nation, NewsChannel 8 & 103.3 The Eagle.

*TulsaSound BeerFest is a $20 add-on to your game ticket.

Sunday, June 25

Concludes TulsaSound Weekend with a PSO Kids Catch, all kids eating free, the first 500 fans will receive TulsaSound aviator sunglasses and Wheels and Thrills Kids Run the Bases after the game courtesy of Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

NEW & restocked TulsaSound merchandise will be available in the Official Team Store at ONEOK Field starting at 10am today, June 22. While supplies last.

After TulsaSound Weekend, any remaining merchandise will be added to TulsaDrillers.com/shop on Tuesday, June 27.

Want a chance to win Chick-fil-A for a year?

1. Attend a game this weekend & take a picture with the Inflatable Cow

2. Share to your social media

3. Tag @tulsadrillers and @chickfila

4. Use #CFAinDrillVille

Contest ends 6/25/23. Winner will be announced 6/26/23.

