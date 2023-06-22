Naturals Come Back for Second Straight Win in Tulsa

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-39) came back from a two-run deficit on Wednesday night to win 3-2 over the Tulsa Drillers (40-25) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Naturals look to win a third-strength game on Thursday as they take on the Drillers with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Drillers held NWA without a hit and scored runs in the third and fifth inning, but in the sixth, the Naturals got their first hit of the night off the bat of Jack Reinheimer. The knock was his first of the season with the Naturals after being assigned to NWA last week.

Reinheimer scored later in the inning after three wild pitches moved him around the basepath. In the top of the seventh Northwest Arkansas brought home two more runs to storm back and take the lead. Greyson Jenista singled and Jimmy Govern was hit by a pitch with both moving up a base on a balk.

Jake Means grounded a ball inside the bag at first, singling to right field and allowing each runner to score to give the Naturals their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Yefri Del Rosario and Jacob Wallace combined to hold the Drillers to one hit and a walk over the final two innings to secure NWA's second consecutive win.

The Naturals and Drillers continue their series on Thursday as RHP and Kansas City Royals prospect Chandler Champlain (0-0, 0.00) makes his AA debut for NWA. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long.

