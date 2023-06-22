Champlain Makes AA Debut, Naturals Fall 5-3

June 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Chandler Champlain made his Double-A debut with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-40), but lost to the Tulsa Drillers (41-25) 5-3 on Thursday night. The Naturals and Drillers continue their six-game series on Friday with the fourth game of the set, beginning with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Naturals scored all three of their runs in the first inning with Luca Tresh driving in a pair of runs on a single to right and Dillan Shrum nearly hitting a homer but settling with a triple to score Tresh and make it a 3-0 game.

In the bottom of the inning, the Drillers scored on Champlain and brought home four more in the bottom of the third to take a 5-3 lead. The righty lasted 2.2 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts.

The Naturals bullpen kept the Drillers from scoring the rest of the way, and while NWA loaded the bases in the eighth, the Tulsa bullpen found a way to leave them that way.

Tresh and Parker Bates each had two hits in the loss, while Tresh had two RBI. Morgan McCullough and Jorge Bonifacio each walked twice. Prior to Thursday, NWA had won their previous two games and four of their last five.

Angel Zerpa takes the mound for Northwest Arkansas on Friday and the game begins with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long. The Naturals return home on May.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.