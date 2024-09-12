Wichita Fall into Five-Run Tulsa Hole, Can't Climb out in Loss

September 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 5-3 to the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. The Drillers scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning, which was enough despite a pair scoring for Wichita in the ninth.

Tulsa batted around and plated five runs in the top of the fourth as their first five hitters to come to the plate came across in the frame on five hits.

Kala'i Rosario homered for the second consecutive game, a solo shot, to left field in the home half of the fourth to provide Wichita's first run on the team's first hit.

The Wind Surge loaded and stranded the bases after the stretch in the seventh and entered the bottom of the ninth in a continued 5-1 deficit.

Alex Isola brought around Rosario on a one-out double to left field. Aaron Sabato singled him Isola in the next at-bat to bring the tying run to the plate with a 5-3 score and two outs to work with. Both of the following hitters ran into Antonio Knowles, who finished the game for the Drillers with their second straight win.

Christian MacLeod drops to 1-2 with Wichita after receiving the loss. Over four innings, he gave up five earned runs on six hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Texas League Stories from September 12, 2024

