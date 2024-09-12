Cards Make Springfield History with 2-1 Win over Missions

September 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Benito Garcia matched a career high with 8 strikeouts over 4.2 innings of relief and Nathan Church went 3-for-4 as the Cardinals defeated the San Antonio Missions 2-1 on Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. With the win the Cardinals set a new franchise record with their 78th win of the 2024 regular season, passing the 77 wins for the 2012 & 2017 teams.

Decisions:

W: Benito Garcia (4-1)

L: Austin Krob (4-11)

S: Matt Svanson (26)

Notables:

The Cards' record-setting 78th win of the season was also their 41st road win of the season, continuing to build on a franchise record.

Nathan Church went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, his 7th three-hit game of the season.

Jimmy Crooks went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his 2nd game back off the injured list.

Chase Davis has now hit safely in all 4 games in a Springfield uniform going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Benito Garcia's 8 strikeouts matched a career high. The last time he struck out 8 in a game was on July 17, 2018 in the Dominican Summer League while still pitching for the Mets.

Matt Svanson is now 26-for-26 in save opportunities and is one shy of the Springfield record for saves in a season of 27, held by Mark Worrell (2006) and Chris Perez (2007).

On Deck:

Thursday, September 12: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (7-3, 5.01 ERA) vs RHP Henry Baez (4-1, 3.30 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.