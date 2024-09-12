Halloween with the Hooks Set for October 24

September 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Calling all ghouls and goblins on the hunt for Halloween candy, Thursday, October 24 is Halloween with the Hooks at Whataburger Field! The free event, presented by H-E-B, is from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to donate to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

In addition to trick-or-treat candy stops around the ballpark concourse, carnival games and a pumpkin patch "photo BOOth," the festivities feature a 6:30 pm costume contest, with prizes for the top three contestants.

"H-E-B is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of Halloween with the Hooks." said Krystal Houck, H-E-B's Sr. Director of Marketing and Merchandising. "Community support is central to H-E-B's mission, and we are excited to support this community event once again this year. Whether you're participating in the costume contest or enjoying the trick-or-treating, this event provides a great opportunity to engage with the community in a safe and family-friendly setting."

"Halloween with the Hooks has been a hallmark in Corpus Christi for the last 10 years, and we want to thank H-E-B for helping to make it all possible," Hooks Director of Business Development Maggie Freeborn said. "Seeing thousands of smiling kiddos and supporting the Coastal Bend Food Bank is a big win at the ballpark. I'm always amazed at the response from our business community. Those hoping for a trick-or-treat table, better act quickly!"

Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.

Companies wishing to participate by hosting a booth, free of charge, may contact Freeborn by phone at 361-561-4676.

