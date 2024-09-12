Wind Surge Blanked by Drillers on Final Thursday Night Game of the Season

September 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge got shut out 5-0 by the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. After the win, The Wind Surge officially yielded the Propellor Series to the Drillers with the final three games of the season remaining.

Cory Lewis averaged one strikeout per frame through six in his 13th start of the season with Wichita. He's reached that amount in seven of his last nine starts at the Double-A level.

Bubba Alleyne connected on a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning, his second this week and sixth of the season, to right field. He's homered from both sides of the plate at Riverfront Stadium in the final week of the regular season.

Tulsa tallied four more runs on a trio of singles two innings later to push ahead to a 5-0 advantage.

All that the Wind Surge managed at the plate was a knock by Tanner Schobel back in the second inning. Drillers pitching combined to retire the final 21 hitters en route to their third straight victory.

Lewis takes the loss to drop to 2-6 on the season. In six innings, he surrendered one run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow, September 13, at 7:05 PM, at Riverfront Stadium on Surge Era Night. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.