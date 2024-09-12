Luis Encarnacion Homers Again, Hounds Play Add-On for Win

September 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - With single markers over the final three frames, Midland posted a 6-3 victory over the Hooks Thursday night at Whataburger Field, taking a 2-1 lead in the final series of the season.

Luis Encarnacion homered for the second time in as many nights, lining an 0-1 pitch onto the berm in left in the Corpus Christi sixth. Encarnacion, now with 13 home runs on the year, has hit his three Double-A round-trippers over the last four games.

Collin Price connected on his 10th Texas League home run via a two-out blast in the eighth. Price, the 24-year-old from Suwanee, GA, has now struck for 13 home runs in 97 games between Corpus Christi and Asheville.

Tyler Guilfoil was saddled with the loss, permitting three runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings. The damage against him came on a solo home run in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. Both hits came with two outs.

