Travs Rock Naturals to Continue Roll

September 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - Juan Mercedes delivered another quality start and the Arkansas Travelers rolled to a 9-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night. The Travs offense broke free in the middle innings and scored nine unanswered runs to close out the game. Mercedes struck out seven over six innings without issuing a walk. He combined with Raul Alcantara and Luis Curvelo to strike out a dozen Naturals on the evening without issuing a free pass. Blake Rambusch had a three hit night and four other Travs had two hits including Jared Oliva who hit a pair of triples and drove in three runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas did not have a base runner until one out in the fourth inning when Cole Young hit an infield single. He would score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Alberto Rodriguez.

* An inning later, a two-run triple by Oliva put the Travs on top for good and he scored a batter later on a hit by Young.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Oliva: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 3B, 3 RBI, SB

* DH Blake Rambusch: 3-4, 3 runs

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 7 K, 2 HR

* LHP Raul Alcantara: 2 IP, H, 4 K

News and Notes

* Mercedes threw his team best eighth quality start of the season.

* Oliva stole home in the sixth inning for his 34th stolen base.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Michael Morales (3-1, 4.27) making the start against RHP Ben Kudrna (2-3, 5.98) with first pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

