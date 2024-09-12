Ferris Shines as Drillers Win Propeller Series

Wichita, KS - On August 1, in his final appearance in High A before his promotion to Tulsa, Jackson Ferris threw eight no-hit innings for the Great Lakes Loons. On Thursday night in Wichita, Ferris, who is ranked as the #5 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system, showed a glimpse of that form with the Drillers by tossing five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. The dominant performance led to a win for both Ferris and the Drillers.

Tulsa broke open a one-run game with four runs in the top of the eighth inning and defeated the Wind Surge 5-0 at Riverfront Stadium.

The victory clinched a third straight win in the Coors Light Propeller Series for the Drillers. The Propeller Trophy is awarded to the winner of the season series between Tulsa and Wichita. The two cities are separated by just 129 miles and both have been heavily involved in the air industry for many years, thus the propeller trophy.

It was the seventh appearance with the Drillers by Ferris, and he was credited with his first Double-A win. It was his third scoreless outing with Tulsa, but it was his best performance since his promotion on August 2.

