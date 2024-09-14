Wind Surge Upended Late by Drillers

September 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge fell in come-from-behind fashion 3-2 versus the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Tulsa scored all three of their runs in the final three innings to come away with the win.

Pierson Ohl struck out five across six innings of six-hit baseball tonight. In his final appearance of the Double-A season, he stayed firm in a close game that represented the penultimate one for the Wind Surge in 2024.

Ben Ross brought Aaron Sabato home on a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the second for the first run of the night.

Kala'i Rosario got hit by a pitch to start the home half of the fifth inning. Alex Isola and Andrew Cossetti both saw walks of their own to load the bases. Aaron Sabato followed up by watching a breaking ball bounce in the dirt to give Wichita a 2-0 lead.

Donovan Casey cut the Wind Surge lead in half on a single back up the middle in the top of the seventh. Tulsa more than doubled Wichita in the hit column tonight.

The Drillers took the lead in the top of the ninth inning on a pair of doubles to right field from Jose Izarra and Yeiner Fernandez for a 3-2 lead.

Jake Rucker walked on as the tying run before being replaced by Dalton Shuffield, who swiftly stole second base in the bottom of the ninth. The following two batters were then retired to end the game.

Miguel Rodriguez dropped to 1-7 after taking the loss. He gave up two hits and two unearned runs while striking out the side in the ninth inning.

The Wind Surge finish their season against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow, September 15, at 1:05 PM, at Riverfront Stadium on Sunday Family Fun Day. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.