Riders' Offense Stays Hot, Down Sod Poodles 18-1

September 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 18-1 on Saturday evening from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (39-29, 83-54) jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Amarillo (28-39, 58-78) starter Dylan Ray (2-5) when Cody Freeman drove in Alejandro Osuna with a single to center. Abimelec Ortiz belted a three-run homer to left to give the Riders a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Osuna and Josh Hatcher launched back-to-back solo home runs to push the RoughRiders lead to 6-0.

Amarillo found the run column with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer by Gavin Conticello against Bryan Chi. Chi exited after 3.0 innings, allowing one run on a pair of hits and a walk while fanning three.

Ryan Lobus worked a pair of scoreless relief innings before handing the ball to Bryan Magdaleno.

The RoughRiders erupted for five more runs in the top of the fifth inning as the first four batters reached. Sebastian Walcott delivered the first run with a single before Keyber Rodriguez added on with an RBI single. Aaron Zavala mashed his fifth homer of the season, a three-run shot to left that extended the lead to 11-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, Daniel Mateo delivered his fifth homer of the season to pad the lead at 12-1.

Walcott, the youngest player in franchise history, unleashed on his first career Double-A homer in the top of the eighth inning. The three-run shot gave the RoughRiders a 15-1 lead.

In the visiting portion of the ninth inning, Hatcher doubled in Osuna before an Ortiz two-run shot brought the score to its final resting place, 18-1. Over his last two games, Ortiz is now 7-for-10 with four homers.

Offensively, the Riders set season highs with 18 runs, 21 hits and seven homers. Ortiz paced the offense with five hits as each of the nine starters collected a hit for the second straight night. Six different players recorded multi-hit nights in the win.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th. The Riders and Sod Poodles have not named starters for the regular season finale.

