Deming Hits Walk-off Dinger, Ullola Sets Hooks' Strikeout Record

September 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Austin Deming's two-run home run in the ninth inning Saturday night vaulted the Hooks to a 3-1 walk-off win over the first-place RockHounds before 6,514 fans at Whataburger Field.

The story for much of the evening was Miguel Ullola, who breezed eight over five frames for a Double-A best 166 strikeouts, which stands as Corpus Christi's new single-season "K" standard. Jason Hirsh struck out 165 batters during the Hooks inaugural 2005 season.

After a pair of Midland doubles opened the game, Ullola responded by setting down 14 of 16 to finish his historic performance, holding the RockHounds to two hits and two walks.

Luis Encarnacion opened the Hooks fourth with a home run onto the left field berm, tying the game at 1. Encarnacion has 14 home runs on the year, with four coming in his 10 Double-A games.

Brody Rodning, Cole McDonald, Blair Henley, and Cesar Gomez each penned a scoreless frame out of the Corpus Christi bullpen, with Gomez picking up the win in the aftermath of Deming's heroics.

Colin Price, who doubled in the sixth, opened the ninth with a base hit to left. Deming sent the next pitch onto the left-field berm for his 19th home run of the season, his seventh for Corpus Christi.

