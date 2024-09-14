Travs Bang Way to Series Win
September 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springdale, AR - The Arkansas offense banged out 10 runs on 15 hits and the bullpen authored six scoreless innings as the Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 10-5 on Saturday night. Alberto Rodriguez led the offensive onslaught with a three-hit game including a tie breaking double in the fourth inning. Victor Labrada also added three hits and stole three bases. Logan Gragg (Win, 2 IP), Garrett Davila (2 IP), Peyton Alford (IP) and Luis Curvelo (IP) combined to close out the game over the final six frames.
Moments That Mattered
* Down a run in the third inning, Arkansas cut off a run at the plate on a ground ball with Jake Anchia making a nifty tag. They would keep the Naturals from scoring in the inning, starting a seven-inning scoreless streak to finish the game.
* The Travs got control of the game in the fourth inning. Hogan Windish tied the score with a two out RBI hit. Then after a Ben Williamson hit, Rodriguez connected for a two-run double to left-center putting the Travs in front for good.
Notable Travs Performances
* 3B Ben Williamson: 2-4, BB, HBP, 3 runs, 2B, RBI
* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 3-4, BB, 2B, 3 RBI
* CF Victor Labrada: 3-5, run, RBI, 3 SB
News and Notes
* Arkansas stole six bases to match their season high for a game and extend their franchise record to 239.
* Ford has hit in 10 consecutive games.
* The Travs have won seven consecutive series.
Up Next
The series and the regular season wraps up on Sunday with LHP Danny Wirchansky (7-6, 2.86) making the start against RHP Luinder Avila (6-4, 3.66) with first pitch set for 2:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 14, 2024
- Mears Leaves the Yard in Saturday Night Defeat - San Antonio Missions
- Travs Bang Way to Series Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Wait Until Late to Rally Past Wichita - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge Upended Late by Drillers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Late Rally Sends Cards to Second Straight Loss - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Bang Way to Series Win
- Win Streak Halted at 5
- Travs Spin Two-Hit Shutout of Naturals
- Travs Rock Naturals to Continue Roll
- Travs Outslug Naturals in Series Opener