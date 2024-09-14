Travs Bang Way to Series Win

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas offense banged out 10 runs on 15 hits and the bullpen authored six scoreless innings as the Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 10-5 on Saturday night. Alberto Rodriguez led the offensive onslaught with a three-hit game including a tie breaking double in the fourth inning. Victor Labrada also added three hits and stole three bases. Logan Gragg (Win, 2 IP), Garrett Davila (2 IP), Peyton Alford (IP) and Luis Curvelo (IP) combined to close out the game over the final six frames.

Moments That Mattered

* Down a run in the third inning, Arkansas cut off a run at the plate on a ground ball with Jake Anchia making a nifty tag. They would keep the Naturals from scoring in the inning, starting a seven-inning scoreless streak to finish the game.

* The Travs got control of the game in the fourth inning. Hogan Windish tied the score with a two out RBI hit. Then after a Ben Williamson hit, Rodriguez connected for a two-run double to left-center putting the Travs in front for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 2-4, BB, HBP, 3 runs, 2B, RBI

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 3-4, BB, 2B, 3 RBI

* CF Victor Labrada: 3-5, run, RBI, 3 SB

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole six bases to match their season high for a game and extend their franchise record to 239.

* Ford has hit in 10 consecutive games.

* The Travs have won seven consecutive series.

Up Next

The series and the regular season wraps up on Sunday with LHP Danny Wirchansky (7-6, 2.86) making the start against RHP Luinder Avila (6-4, 3.66) with first pitch set for 2:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

