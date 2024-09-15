Wind Surge Victorious in Final Game of 2024 Season

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge ended the regular season on top 4-2 over the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita combined for 10 hits in the season finale.

C.J. Culpepper struck out five batters over as many innings in his final start of the season for the Wind Surge. He kept Tulsa off of the scoreboard with only three hits going against him on the afternoon.

Walker Jenkins brought in his first Double-A RBI in the form of Ben Ross on a two-bagger to right field in the home half of the fifth.

Alex Isola homered off of the scoreboard in the next inning to tie the Wichita career home run mark at 32. Dalton Shuffield singled to center to push the Wind Surge ahead 3-0 through six frames.

Both sides traded runs in the seventh with the Drillers getting on the board after a solo shot by Brendon Davis to left field. Isola singled home another runner to give a three-run cushion to Wichita.

One more Tulsa run scored on a wild pitch in the eighth before Jarret Whorff finished out his second save of the season with a strikeout of Bubba Alleyne in a 4-2 victory.

Culpepper earns his first Double-A win to finish the season at 1-1 in the Texas League after his best start at the level.

The Wind Surge conclude the 2024 season at 58-80. Opening Day 2025 at Riverfront Stadium takes place on Tuesday, April 8, against the Midland RockHounds. For ticket further information for the 2025 Season, please visit windsurge.com.

