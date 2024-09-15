Cards Close out Regular Season with 9-5 Loss to Missions
September 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Missions scored six runs in the 6th and 7th innings combined and the Cardinals issued 7 walks as Springfield dropped the regular season finale 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The Cards finish the regular season a franchise-record 20 games over .500 at 79-59.
Decisions:
W: Miguel Cienfuegos (5-2)
L: Edwin Nuñez (0-9)
Notables:
Chris Rotondo clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the 6th inning to cap a four-run inning for Springfield and give the Cardinals a short-lived 5-3 lead.
RJ Yeager had two hits for the Cardinals, his 2nd straight multi-hit game.
Ryan Shreve made his first appearance since June 30 for the Cards after being added to the roster from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday morning.
Cardinals OF Bryan Torres finished the season batting .331, the top mark in the Texas League and the best batting average in a season in Springfield history.
Nathan Church ended the season on a 10-game hitting streak. He did not play on Sunday.
The Cardinals uncorked a season-high 5 wild pitches, all coming in either the 6th or 7th.
With the regular season reaching its conclusion, the Cardinals head to North Little Rock to begin the postseason with Game 1 of the Division Series against the 2nd-half champ Arkansas Travelers with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm on Tuesday night.
On Deck:
Tuesday, September 17, Texas League North Division Series Game 1: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (7-3, 2.50 ERA) vs ARK RHP Michael Morales (4-1, 3.88 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV.
