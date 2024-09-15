Sod Poodles Blanked in Season Finale

September 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped the final game of the season to Frisco on Sunday afternoon. Scoreless through eight innings, the RoughRiders scored twice in the ninth to take the series.

LHP Spencer Giesting spun four scoreless innings to start the game for Amarillo while allowing just three hits. He struck out five RoughRiders in his four frames. Relievers Will Mabrey, Conor Grammes, Taylor Rashi, and Jhosmer Alvarez each worked scoreless innings while allowing three hits combined. Listher Sosa was on the mound in the ninth and suffered the loss after allowing two hits, including a solo home run.

Offensively, Amarillo was held to three hits on the day with Kristian Robinson, Gino Groover, and Ivan Melendez each picking up a single.

Melendez and Groover each ended the year with seven-game hit streaks.

Opening day of the 2025 Sod Poodles season will happen on Friday, April 4th with a three-game road series against the San Antonio Missions. The Sod Poodles home opener will be on Tuesday, April 8 against the Springfield Cardinals.

