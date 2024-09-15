Riders Set Best Winning Percentage in Franchise History with Win over Amarillo

September 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2-0 on Sunday afternoon from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (40-29, 84-54) and Amarillo (28-40, 58-79) went scoreless through eight innings. The Riders broke the scoreless tie in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Luis Mieses that plated Keyber Rodriguez. Alejandro Osuna made it a 2-0 game with his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot to left.

Ben Anderson was excellent in his final start of the regular season as the Sod Poodles did not collect a hit until the home half of the fourth inning. The righty exited after 5.1 scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and a walk while fanning eight.

The RoughRiders bullpen held Amarillo scoreless for the second consecutive game. Ricky Devito and Jackson Kelley (4-1) combined to allow just one baserunner across 2.2 scoreless frames.

Seth Clark took the mound in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side in order, striking out the final two batters he faced to secure his fourth save in Frisco.

Offensively, the Riders did not see any multi-hit games as eight different players recorded exactly one hit.

The RoughRiders open up their quest for a Texas League Championship with a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th. The Riders and RockHounds have not named starters for the first game of the series in Midland.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.