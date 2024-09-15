Hooks Drop 2024 Finale

September 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - A couple of ninth-inning solo home runs secured Midland's 5-2 victory over the Hooks Saturday afternoon before 3,045 fans at Whataburger Field.

After surrendering two first-inning markers, Joey Mancini recorded nine straight outs, with three coming via strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Colin Barber leveled the game at 2 with a blast to right field in the second. Barber, capitalizing on a walk from Austin Deming, notched his eighth home run of the year, which stood as the lone Corpus Christi hit on Sunday.

A two-out RBI knock by Henry Bolte in the Midland fourth proved to be the game winning hit as Colton Johnson, Shohei Tomioka, Colin Peluse, and Seth Elledge teamed to permit only one baserunner over the final five frames.

Despite the setback, Mancini went 8-5 with a sparkling 2.12 ERA in 27 games between High-A Asheville and the Hooks.

Alejandro Torres, who blanked the Hounds in the fifth, finished his Texas League season by allowing only one unearned run over his final 15 assignments, covering 17 1/3 innings.

Jose Fleury yielded three baserunners over his first three innings, but the Hounds pounced for a pair in the ninth.

Fleury, making his 17th appearance of the year, logged a 2.32 ERA over his final 10 outings of 2024.

The Hooks played before 279,467 fans over their 69 games at Whataburger Field this year.

The next homestand is April 8-13, 2025 as the club begins its 20th campaign of play. Among the 11 homestands scheduled for next year, Corpus Christi will host Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25) and Independence Day Weekend (July 4-6).

For the first time in six seasons, the Hooks play Opening Night on the road, visiting Frisco for an April 4-6 (Friday-Sunday) set before welcoming the San Antonio Missions to Whataburger Field the following week.

