Travs Finish off Regular Season with Victory

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers closed out the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon. Brock Rodden connected on a three-run double in the first inning and the Travs led the rest of the way. Arkansas used eight pitchers on the day with only starter Jake Haberer working two innings. Danny Wirchansky earned his eighth win of the season and Jason Ruffcorn threw the ninth for his first save. The eight pitchers held the Naturals to just two hits and surrendered only an unearned run.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas had the bases loaded with none out in the first but the next two hitters struck out before Rodden blasted a double to left field clearing the bases.

* Jared Oliva singled home an insurance run in the eighth with a line drive off the glove off the leaping shortstop.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Jake Haberer: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole two more bases to establish the new franchise record at 241.

* Wirchansky with his scoreless inning dropped his ERA to 2.84 and claimed the Texas League ERA title for 2024. He finished 0.03 ahead of his teammate Juan Mercedes.

Up Next

The postseason begins on Tuesday with game 1 of the best-of-three division series against the Springfield Cardinals. RHP Michael Morales (4-1, 3.88) makes the start against RHP Brandon Komar (7-3, 2.50). First pitch is at 6:35 and mystery bobbleheads will be given away to the first 500 fans. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

