More Records Fall as Cards Top Missions 3-2
September 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Four Springfield pitchers combined to rack up 15 strikeouts and made a three-run 5th inning stand as the Cardinals held on to defeat the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The Cardinals go into the season finale seeking a series win in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.
Decisions:
W: Trent Baker (4-6)
L: Ryan Bergert (2-10)
S: Matt Svanson (27)
Notables:
With Trent Baker's strikeout of Romeo Sanabria to start the bottom of the 4th inning, the Cardinals pitching staff set a new franchise record with their 1,264th K this season. The previous record was held by the 2019 club (1,263).
Baker tied a career high, and set a new season high, with 9 stirkeouts.
Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single.
Coming into the game 1-for their last-28 with runners in scoring position, the Cardinals went 2-for-4 on Saturday night.
Matt Svanson converted his 27th save and is 27-for-27 in save opportunities. With his 27th save, Svanson matched the franchise record for saves in a season, matching Mark Worrell (2006) and Chris Perez (2007).
Springfield enters the regular season finale looking to get to 80 wins for the first time in franchise history.
On Deck:
Sunday, September 15: SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-2, 6.36 ERA) vs SA LHP Daniel Camarena (0-2, 4.09 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.com
