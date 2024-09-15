More Records Fall as Cards Top Missions 3-2

Sports stats



Springfield Cardinals

More Records Fall as Cards Top Missions 3-2

September 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release


SAN ANTONIO, TX - Four Springfield pitchers combined to rack up 15 strikeouts and made a three-run 5th inning stand as the Cardinals held on to defeat the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The Cardinals go into the season finale seeking a series win in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Decisions:

W: Trent Baker (4-6)

L: Ryan Bergert (2-10)

S: Matt Svanson (27)

Notables:

With Trent Baker's strikeout of Romeo Sanabria to start the bottom of the 4th inning, the Cardinals pitching staff set a new franchise record with their 1,264th K this season. The previous record was held by the 2019 club (1,263).

Baker tied a career high, and set a new season high, with 9 stirkeouts.

Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single.

Coming into the game 1-for their last-28 with runners in scoring position, the Cardinals went 2-for-4 on Saturday night.

Matt Svanson converted his 27th save and is 27-for-27 in save opportunities. With his 27th save, Svanson matched the franchise record for saves in a season, matching Mark Worrell (2006) and Chris Perez (2007).

Springfield enters the regular season finale looking to get to 80 wins for the first time in franchise history.

On Deck:

Sunday, September 15: SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-2, 6.36 ERA) vs SA LHP Daniel Camarena (0-2, 4.09 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.com

Check out the Springfield Cardinals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...

Texas League Stories from September 15, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central