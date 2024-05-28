Toyota Field to Host Inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on October 25

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Toyota Field will host the championship match of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, the leagues announced today. The match will air on CBS Sports Network.

"We are thrilled to host the first-ever final of this exciting tournament," said Director of Toyota Field and STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "This match gives our organization another opportunity to spotlight the tremendous growth of women's soccer. We're excited to continue inspiring the next generation of young talent in our city and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the region to Toyota Field."

Debuting this season as part of a groundbreaking collaboration between the two leagues, the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup kicks off July 19 featuring all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023, including Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana.

The NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in three matches. Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals.

SAFC season ticket members will have first access to an exclusive presale to purchase tickets, followed by a presale window for SAFC Fan Club members. Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.