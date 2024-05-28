Memphis 901 FC's Oscar Jimenez Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Nod
May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship announced Memphis 901 FC's Oscar Jimenez was named to the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season Week 12.
The veteran defender scored his first goal with 901 FC in a 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday, the club's fourth win in five matches. Jimenez has tallied a goal and an assist in eight matches this season.
Marlon was named to the Team of the Week bench after delivering his fifth goal in four matches. The Brazilian attacker has found the back of the net in each of the past four matches and notched five assists during the club's five match unbeaten streak.
Memphis climbed to No. 3 in the Western Conference standings with win on Saturday.
Memphis 901 FC hits the road again to take on San Antonio FC on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. CT. The Beale Street Boys return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 8 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
