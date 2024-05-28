Thomas Vancaeyezeele Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Thomas Vancaeyezeele has been named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12. This is Hartford's seventh selection to Team of the Week, as Vancayzeele joins Deshane Beckford and Triston Hodge (Week Five), Anderson Asiedu and Paul Walters (Week Three), and Romario Williams (Week One) on the club's impressive list through the 2024 season so far.

Vancaeyezeele was an offensive asset for Hartford from start to finish in their home match against Monterey Bay on Saturday night, assisting both of the team's goals to propel Hartford to a 2-1 victory. In the first half, Vancaeyezeele carried the ball through Monterey Bay's offensive third and sent a perfectly weighted ball to Michee Ngalina whose shot deflected off of Monterey Bay's Kai Greene and past Antony Siaha.

The defender didn't break stride in the second half, contributing another assist just minutes into play to give Hartford the lead. Vancaeyezeele controlled the ball in the middle of Monterey's box and laid off a short ball into space to Deshane Beckford who finished off Hartford's second goal. Athletic held the lead the rest of the way, as Vancaeyezeele's

Vancaeyezeele's exceptional ball control and strategic distribution drove Hartford to a comeback victory against their Western Conference opponent.

The defender has started and played every game for the Green and Blue this season, contributing 900 minutes on the field, the most of the entire team.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12

GK - Koke Vegas, Rhode Island FC: The Spanish shot-stopper posted a three-save shutout, claimed three crosses and had one punched clearance as RIFC earned a point at home against Louisville City FC.

D - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC: Stauffer had a strong performance on the right side for Locomotive in its victory against Charleston, winning 4 of 4 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while making 10 recoveries and three interceptions at Patriots Point.

D - Oscar Jimenez, Memphis 901 FC: The Championship veteran scored his first goal for Memphis in the side's 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and won one tackle while recording two interceptions and two clearances at AutoZone Park.

D - Abdi Mohamed, New Mexico United: The Somalian international put in a solid defensive display in New Mexico's victory against San Antonio FC, winning 7 of 8 duels and 2 of 2 tackles while completing 36 of 50 passes at Isotopes Park.

M - Mikey Maldonado, North Carolina FC: The 25-year-old scored a spectacular Olimpico from a corner kick on the left to cap a fine all-around display which saw him complete 23 of 27 passes, notch four chances created and make three interceptions in a 4-0 win against Miami FC.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: The English midfielder recorded both goals as the Boys in Blue completed a perfect month of May with a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC and completed 33 of 42 passes overall while winning 5 of 9 duels and 1 of 1 tackle.

M - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Hartford Athletic: The French Guiana international recorded the first two-assist performance of his career in the Championship to guide Hartford to a 2-1 win against Monterey Bay F.C., completed 26 of 29 passes overall and won 2 of 2 tackles.

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC: The French midfielder recorded his second goal of the season, completed 32 of 42 passes and 4 of 5 dribbles and won 9 of 15 duels and 2 of 3 tackles in Loudoun's 2-0 victory on the road against Orange County SC.

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC: The El Salvador international struck twice as Locomotive claimed just its second win of the season by knocking the Charleston Battery from the ranks of the undefeated while having three shots and one chance created overall.

F - Zach Ryan, Loudoun United FC: Loudoun's captain had one goal and one assist as United took a 2-0 victory on the road against Orange County SC and had three shots and two chances created overall leading the side's forward line.

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Jennings scored his eighth goal of the regular season to lift the Rowdies to a late victory against Las Vegas Lights FC, recorded three shots on target and seven shots overall while posting two chances created in a solid attacking display.

Coach - Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC: Martin's squad put together an impressive road performance, holding Orange County to only seven shots while holding more possession in Loudoun's second consecutive victory.

Bench: Paul Blanchette (OAK), Paco Craig (NC), AJ Paterson (BHM), Ezra Armstrong (NC), Nanan Houssou (NM), Marlon Santos (MEM), Greg Hurst (NM)

