Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello Nominated for USL Championship Week 12 Save of the Week

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 58th-minute save against Birmingham Legion FC on May 25 has been nominated for Fans' Choice Save of the Week for Week 12. Voting is open now at USL Championship. com through Friday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The effort preserved Republic FC's shutout early in the second half. After Birmingham advanced up the right flank, a quick combination of passes put the ball in a dangerous spot inside the six-yard box. A close-range shot at the far post - Legion's only attempt on target for the match - was kept out by a quick reaction from Vitiello, who got his right hand on the ball to deny the chance.

This is Vitiello's third nomination for the league's weekly top stop. Earlier this season, he won the honor in consecutive weeks, winning the fan vote for Weeks four and five as Sacramento bested Memphis 901 FC on March 30 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on April 6.

The Indomitable Club plays its third straight match at home this Saturday on Pride Night at Heart Health Park. Eastern Conference foe the Tampa Bay Rowdies come west for an inter-conference meeting. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2, and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app and ESPN+.

