Jennings Named to Team of the Week

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Rowdies forward Cal Jennings earning a spot after recording the winning goal in Tampa Bay's 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC.

This is Jennings' fourth Team of the Week selection this year. Jennings also recorded three shots on target and seven shots overall while posting two chances created against Las Vegas. After Saturday's goal, Jennings is now tied with fellow Rowdies forward Manuel Arteaga for most goals on the squad with eight goals each. In 47 appearances for the Rowdies across all competitions, Jennings has now recorded 30 goals.

Last Saturday's match versus Las Vegas was the third fixture of the week and the sixth overall for the club in the month of May. It was a month of highs and lows for the Rowdies, as they lost their first two league contests to start but managed to close out the month with consecutive shutout wins.

"Anytime we have a lead, we get that one goal and we're confident, we know we can get some more and we know we can close out a result," said Jennings after the match. "The reality is it's tough. This is our third game of the week, it was always going to be difficult. I thought [Las] Vegas did a good job pushing late in the game. We saw out a result and at the end of it, that's all you need to do."

Next up for the Rowdies is a two-match swing out west against Sacramento Republic FC and Oakland Roots SC. First up is Sacramento this Saturday, June 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The team will remain out west to prepare for a bout with Oakland the next week on Saturday, June 8 at 10 p.m ET.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12

GK - Koke Vegas, Rhode Island FC: The Spanish shot-stopper posted a three-save shutout, claimed three crosses and had one punched clearance as RIFC earned a point at home against Louisville City FC.

D - Lucas Stauffer, El Paso Locomotive FC: Stauffer had a strong performance on the right side for Locomotive in its victory against Charleston, winning 4 of 4 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while making 10 recoveries and three interceptions at Patriots Point.

D - Oscar Jimenez, Memphis 901 FC: The Championship veteran scored his first goal for Memphis in the side's 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and won one tackle while recording two interceptions and two clearances at AutoZone Park.

D - Abdi Mohamed, New Mexico United: The Somalian international put in a solid defensive display in New Mexico's victory against San Antonio FC, winning 7 of 8 duels and 2 of 2 tackles while completing 36 of 50 passes at Isotopes Park.

M - Mikey Maldonado, North Carolina FC: The 25-year-old scored a spectacular Olimpico from a corner kick on the left to cap a fine all-around display which saw him complete 23 of 27 passes, notch four chances created and make three interceptions in a 4-0 win against Miami FC.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: The English midfielder recorded both goals as the Boys in Blue completed a perfect month of May with a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC and completed 33 of 42 passes overall while winning 5 of 9 duels and 1 of 1 tackle.

M - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Hartford Athletic: The French Guiana international recorded the first two-assist performance of his career in the Championship to guide Hartford to a 2-1 win against Monterey Bay F.C., completed 26 of 29 passes overall and won 2 of 2 tackles.

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC: The French midfielder recorded his second goal of the season, completed 32 of 42 passes and 4 of 5 dribbles and won 9 of 15 duels and 2 of 3 tackles in Loudoun's 2-0 victory on the road against Orange County SC.

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC: The El Salvador international struck twice as Locomotive claimed just its second win of the season by knocking the Charleston Battery from the ranks of the undefeated while having three shots and one chance created overall.

F - Zach Ryan, Loudoun United FC: Loudoun's captain had one goal and one assist as United took a 2-0 victory on the road against Orange County SC and had three shots and two chances created overall leading the side's forward line.

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Jennings scored his eighth goal of the regular season to lift the Rowdies to a late victory against Las Vegas Lights FC, recorded three shots on target and seven shots overall while posting two chances created in a solid attacking display.

Coach - Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC: Martin's squad put together an impressive road performance, holding Orange County to only seven shots while holding more possession in Loudoun's second consecutive victory.

Bench: Paul Blanchette (OAK), Paco Craig (NC), AJ Paterson (BHM), Ezra Armstrong (NC), Nanan Houssou (NM), Marlon Santos (MEM), Greg Hurst (NM)

