Blake Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS/TAMPA - For the fifth time this season, Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

Blake picked up the accolades after scoring both goals in a 2-1 defeat of reigning USL Champion Phoenix Rising FC Saturday night. The Nottingham, England, native registered four shots in the win. Blake has a team-leading seven goals in 2024 after scoring in back-to-back matches and is also a perfect four-for-four on penalty kicks. Additionally, he completed 33 of 42 passes and won five duels.

Indy is currently boasting a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including five straight in USL Championship action, and finished the month of May 4-0-0 in league action. The Boys in Blue have scored in 12 straight USL Championship matches to start the season, matching the longest streak within a single season (2022). Overall, Indy has scored in 15 consecutive regular season matches dating back to Sept. 30, 2023. The longest such streak.

Coach - Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC

Bench: Paul Blanchette (OAK), Paco Craig (NC), AJ Paterson (BHM), Ezra Armstrong (NC), Nanan Houssou (NM), Marlon Santos (MEM), Greg Hurst (NM)

Indy hits the road for at two-match road swing at Pittsburgh (June 1) and Birmingham (June 9) before returning home to host San Antonio FC on June 15. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on these options click here. For questions, please email [email protected] or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

