El Dorado Hills SC's Ty Downes Honored as April Youth Coach of the Month

At halftime of Saturday's match vs. Birmingham Legion FC, Republic FC continued its support of the region's youth soccer community alongside Youth Club Partner El Dorado Hills SC. EDHSC coach Ty Downes was honored as the club's May Coach of the Month for his exemplary commitment to EDHSC's core values and his outstanding contributions to the development of his players. Downes' dedication to fostering a respectful and positive environment and expertise has earned praise from around the club.

Beyond his scheduled coaching responsibilities, Downes has gone above and beyond by dedicating his free time to the personal development of his players through private training sessions. His commitment to individual growth is unparalleled, enhancing his players' experience and demonstrating his unwavering dedication to helping each player achieve their best. His passion for soccer, and his relentless drive to nurture young talent has made him a shining example of what it means to be an outstanding coach and mentor throughout the club's community of families.

"My favorite part of coaching is having the opportunity to inspire the younger generation of athletes," said Downes. "I have the privilege of impacting young athletes not just in their sport but also in their developing lives."

Downes' work on the sidelines and in training has led his 2012 Girls' team to a tremendous season. The squad is set to reach the National Premier League in 2024-25, one of the top youth competitions club teams can participate in. But it isn't just success that motivates him, building up the next generation of players and a culture of being a good teammate is an important responsibility he takes very seriously.

"By creating a culture for players to learn to be a good teammate they learn to do everything to the best of their abilities," he continued. "By setting challenges, they learn to overcome obstacles."

Downes also hopes he can inspire confidence in his players to help them in their daily lives. He recognizes the important role he plays an authority figure, role model, teacher, mentor, friend, and more in their growth as young people.

"Confidence fosters bravery, both on and off the pitch," said Downes. "Whether it's playing a specific pass on the pitch or choosing peers, we want our athletes to make good decisions and to know why they're making those decisions. As leaders and mentors, we all want our younger generation to contribute positively to our society, and we have the privilege to serve our community in this way."

