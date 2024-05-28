Here to Stay: New Mexico United Announces Signing of Abdi Mohamed Through End of Season

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that the club has signed defender Abdi Mohamed to a season-long contract, pending league and federation approval. Mohamed joined the Black & Yellow at the beginning of May on a 25-day contract and has played every minute of competitive soccer in the intervening four weeks, earning two USL Championship Team of the Week selections over that time.

"Abdi joined our team in the middle of the week, just days before a match, and immediately looked as though he had been here all season," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He has exceeded our expectations, given his all in every match and training session, and is already a key piece of the fabric of this club. We are thrilled to keep him on the pitch, in the locker room and in the community for the rest of the season."

Since joining the Black & Yellow, Mohamed has played 474 minutes - creating eight chances in five matches, and sporting a 100% tackle success rate. He has 16/22 duels, 5/7 aerial duels, and has been a terrific defensive presence.

