Here to Stay: New Mexico United Announces Signing of Abdi Mohamed Through End of Season
May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that the club has signed defender Abdi Mohamed to a season-long contract, pending league and federation approval. Mohamed joined the Black & Yellow at the beginning of May on a 25-day contract and has played every minute of competitive soccer in the intervening four weeks, earning two USL Championship Team of the Week selections over that time.
"Abdi joined our team in the middle of the week, just days before a match, and immediately looked as though he had been here all season," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He has exceeded our expectations, given his all in every match and training session, and is already a key piece of the fabric of this club. We are thrilled to keep him on the pitch, in the locker room and in the community for the rest of the season."
Since joining the Black & Yellow, Mohamed has played 474 minutes - creating eight chances in five matches, and sporting a 100% tackle success rate. He has 16/22 duels, 5/7 aerial duels, and has been a terrific defensive presence.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2024
- Monterey Bay Welcomes Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery to Seaside for Midweek Clash - Monterey Bay FC
- Memphis 901 FC's Oscar Jimenez Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honor - Memphis 901 FC
- Blake Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno earns Player of the Week for two-goal performance against Battery - USL
- Koke Vegas Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Detroit City FC Heads to Louisville City FC on Wednesday Night in Search of Three Points - Detroit City FC
- Toyota Field to Host Inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on October 25 - San Antonio FC
- Here to Stay: New Mexico United Announces Signing of Abdi Mohamed Through End of Season - New Mexico United
- Battery Travel to California for Nationally Televised Monterey Bay Match - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Here to Stay: New Mexico United Announces Signing of Abdi Mohamed Through End of Season
- Top of the Table New Mexico United Bests San Antonio FC, Moves into First Place in West
- Victory! New Mexico United Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinal, Beat Nycfc II
- The U-23's Are Back: New Mexico United Releases Schedules for United U-23 Season
- New Mexico United Keep on Winning, Besting Oakland 2-1 in Front of More Than 11,000 Fans