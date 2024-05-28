Koke Vegas Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC Goalkeeper Koke Vegas has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his second clean sheet in the club's 0-0 draw against Louisville City FC on Saturday . The 28-year-old veteran secured the club's fourth shutout and recorded three saves in the draw.

Each time the Spanish shot-stopper was challenged to come up with a save, Vegas rose to the occasion. The most crucial save of the match came in the 70th minute when Louisville City FC forward Ray Serrano whipped in a dangerous ball from a corner kick. As the floating ball came down to a sea of Rhode Island FC and LouCity players, Vegas squeezed his way in and jumped up to stop what looked to be a promising attack from the visitors. The takeaway was one of three key crosses claimed by Vegas. The goalkeeper also recorded one punched clearance.

Vegas is the seventh Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR 2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week 3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week 5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week 6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week 7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week 7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week 12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

Vegas began his tenure in the Ocean State on November 1, 2023 , when he became the first player in history to sign with Rhode Island FC. Vegas joined RIFC after two successful seasons at former USL Championship club San Diego Loyal and over a decade playing professionally in Europe. After an early injury sustained in RIFC's second match of the season at Monterey Bay F.C. , Vegas made his long-awaited return to the starting 11 on Saturday, May 4, in a 0-0 draw at North Carolina FC .

