Monterey Bay Welcomes Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery to Seaside for Midweek Clash

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (4-5-3, 15 points) returns to Seaside for a three-match homestand, beginning with the current Eastern Conference leaders Charleston Battery (8-1-3, 27 points) at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday for Hospitality Night at Cardinale Stadium in Week 13 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Coastal Roots Hospitality. Wednesday's match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network with live streaming available on Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay will look to end its five-match winless slide against the current Eastern Conference leaders Charleston Battery at home in Seaside. Though injuries have taken a toll, the Crisp-and-Kelp are slowly getting players back into the lineup. This week, Alex Dixon re-joins the side and is expected to provide an attacking spark to a side that has scored just three goals in its last five matches. Though still above the playoff line in fifth place in the West despite recent results, a much-welcomed, three-match homestand should provide Monterey Bay with ample opportunity to regain some lost ground in the West.

After beginning the campaign with an 11-match unbeaten run, Charleston Battery was handed its first defeat by El Paso Locomotive at home over the weekend, its second consecutive loss in all competitions after falling to Atlanta United in U.S. Open Cup play a few days prior. Among that Charleston squad is Robbie Crawford, a familiar face for Monterey Bay fans. Crawford, who was a member of the Union's inaugural team, is making his first return to Cardinale Stadium and will also be the first former player to play for the opposition at home in MBFC history.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Charleston Battery

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Sunny and 58 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-5-3, 15 pts, 5th West); Charleston Battery (8-1-3, 27 pts, 1st East)

