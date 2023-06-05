Town of Natick Shatters Polar Park's Town Takeover Record

June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Before the post-game UniBank Fireworks could ignite the skies above Polar Park Friday, May 19, the ballpark itself was coated in a vibrant display of red, white, and blue, as more than 800 fans donning the colors of Natick, MA, attended the latest edition of the Worcester Red Sox' "Town Takeover" program.

Located in Middlesex County, the town of more than 37,000 showed up en masse May 19 to break Polar Park's "Town Takeover" record, set in 2022 by Auburn. Approximately 150 Natick residents-Little Leaguers to senior citizens-rode to Polar Park via the MBTA's "Natick Express," alongside Smiley Ball, just in time to join hundreds of others for a Friday evening game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Natick festivities didn't end at the Union Station platform, however, as a number of individuals were honored before the game. The Natick Honor Guard presented the colors as Natick High School senior Leah Steinman, 18, sang a stunning rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Ayla Moore of Natick Little League threw out a Ceremonial First Pitch, followed by the Natick Chiefs of Police and Fire, James Hicks and Jason Ferschke.

Dan Shea and Tina Noonan of the Natick Service Council were honored as the "Heart of Worcester," presented by Polar Beverages, before 8-year-old Reid Kelly delivered the Rodenhiser Game Ball to the Mound. Finally, members of the Natick Little League ushered in play with everyone's favorite words: "Play Ball."

With a five-run first inning-capitalized by a 515-foot home run by Bobby Dalbec-the venue was in for an offensive battle in the International League showdown. In the bottom of the third, Natick 10-year-old Timothy McGuire called WooSox batters to the plate as Friday's Cornerstone Bank Junior Announcer. The following inning, Natick 6-year-olds Wesley Abraham and Nathaniel Souza competed in the Clinton Savings Bank Piggy Bank Pursuit.

At the end of the fourth, the WooSox honored veterans Paul Carew, 70, of the US Marine Corps, and Larry R. Hunewill Jr., 99, of the US Naval Air Force. After 10 years of active duty, Carew serves Natick to this day as the town's Veteran Services Director. Hunewill served in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters during World War II and will turn 100 this August.

By the seventh inning stretch, the WooSox were trailing 6-4, but that did not somber the mood of youngsters from Natick who sung Take Me Out to the Ballgame. Their infectious energy helped propel the WooSox, who erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Entering the 10th, and once again down a run, the WooSox rallied the bases loaded for Bobby Dalbec, who doubled in two baserunners to tie and win the ballgame 9-8.

With a WooSox walk-off win achieved, the Natick fans were in store for one last treat Friday night, as UniBank Fireworks ignited the skies to the theme of a pop music phenom who was visiting Gillette Stadium the same weekend.

With Natick crowned the new "Town Takeover" program leaders, last year's defending champions, Auburn, will attempt to regain its title at the next "Town Takeover" on Wednesday, June 21.

