New Collaboration with Canal District to Allow WooSox Rewards Members to Earn Loyalty Points & Enjoy Exclusive Deals at 15 Shops & Restaurants

June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced a new collaboration with the Canal District that will allow WooSox Rewards members to earn loyalty points and enjoy exclusive deals at 15 shops and restaurants. Additional participating businesses will be announced later.

Fans can join WooSox Rewards, presented by Window World, for free by downloading the WooSox Rewards app or visiting WooSoxRewards.com or the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters on the First Base Plaza during home WooSox games.

Members can view the list of participating businesses by visiting the "Offers" tab in the WooSox Rewards app. As of last Friday, June 2, deals are valid at all times, not just during homestands.

The 15 participating businesses-with more to be named later-are Bedlam Book Café, Birchtree Bread Company, Boland's Bar and Patio, Bri's Sweet Treats, Creative Cakes Café, Crompton Collective, Evolve Fitness and Training, Haberdash, Scoop Drip, Steel & Wire, Suzette Creperie, Table Talk Pies, The District Wood Fired Kitchen, Thomas Rothwell Spa, and 107 Tap.

Bedlam Book Café: Enjoy 10% off rotating monthly smoothie specials and 15% off baseball books.

Birchtree Bread Company: Receive loyalty points by bringing your receipt to the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters.

Boland's Bar and Patio: Enjoy an exclusive "WooSox Rewards Menu."

Bri's Sweet Treats: Enjoy 5% off any item and spend $50+ to receive a free Bri's Sweet Treats tee.

Creative Cakes Café: Receive loyalty points by bringing your receipt to the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters.

Crompton Collective: Receive loyalty points by bringing your receipt to the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters.

Evolve Fitness and Training: Enjoy a $5 day pass, 10% off apparel and supplements, and 10% off personal training sessions.

Haberdash: Enjoy a 10% discount on your purchase by presenting your game ticket.

Scoop Drip: Enjoy 5% off select Scoop Drip tees.

Steel & Wire: Enjoy an exclusive "WooSox Rewards Cocktail Menu."

Suzette Creperie: Receive loyalty points by bringing your receipt to the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters.

Table Talk Pies: Enjoy three 4-inch pies for $1 and enjoy $1 off any pie shake.

The District Wood Fired Kitchen: Enjoy a discount on select menu items.

Thomas Rothwell Spa: Enjoy 20% off massages, facials, and spray tans.

107 Tap: Enjoy exclusive "WooSox Rewards" menu items and receive loyalty points by bringing your receipt to the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters.

"The Canal District is a thriving part of Worcester's resurgence," said Jordan Sealey-Ashford, the WooSox' Coordinator of Marketing & WooSox Rewards. "Our new collaboration rewards fans for visiting restaurants, shops, and other businesses in the Canal District, and rewards our neighbors by helping to ensure they benefit from the increasing vibrancy downtown."

"We have enjoyed building relationships with our neighbors in the Canal District, and we continue to seek ways to help make sure they prosper from the crowds that come to Polar Park," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Retail establishments crave the arrival of more than a half million customers; we try to work with each business to see how we can best help them."

The WooSox Rewards program, launched March 1, 2023, has 15,585 members.

Some of the top items for which members have redeemed their points are Chicken Tenders and Fries, All-American Burgers, WooSox Rewards Hats, Ice Cream, a $100 Gift Card to the WooSox Team Store, Cotton Candy, a Mystery Gift Bag, and Ballpark Nachos with Jalapeños.

Additional business owners in the Canal District can participate in the WooSox Rewards program by reaching out to Jordan Sealey-Ashford at the WooSox.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.