Iván Herrera Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month of May

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals today announced their selections for Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for May, with Memphis Redbirds (AAA) catcher Iván Herrera and Palm Beach (A) right-handed starter Hancel Rincón taking home the honors.

Herrera, 23, led all qualified Cardinals minor leaguers with a .353 batting average, .494 on-base percentage, and a 1.126 OPS and ranked among the organizational leaders for the month with a .632 slugging percentage (2nd), 14 extra-base hits (T2nd), 18 walks (T3rd), 16 RBI (8th), and 43 total bases (T8th). During a torrid stretch from May 11-31, Herrera reached safely in all 12 games played, including a 11-game hitting streak, with a .432/.590/.727/1.317 slash line. It is Herrera's first career Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month award win, becoming the first catcher to be recognized since Memphis' Carson Kelly in May 2017.

"Iván's month of May, highlighted by his 1.126 OPS, included hitting safely in 15 of the 18 games played," said Cardinals Assistant GM & Director of Player Development Gary LaRocque.

The Panama native was signed as an international free agent in July 2016 and entered the year ranked as the club's eighth-best prospect by Baseball America. He made his Major League debut last season with the Cardinals on May 24 vs. Toronto and recorded his first big-league hit on June 26, 2022 vs. the Chicago Cubs. This year, Herrera has a .932 OPS with 22 extra-base hits and 25 RBI in 37 games played, all at Triple-A Memphis.

