A Week Full of Niiiiice Promotions During Saints June 6-11 Homestand

June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - No matter the day, the St. Paul Saints bring pride to their promotional calendar. It's time to wipe away your current troubles because we're going in the way back machine for a little nostalgia. We won't force you to join us, but history will be celebrated at the ballpark for an entire week. The Saints will play ball and all you need to do is get ready to enjoy a nice week of promotions during the June 6-11 homestand.

Tuesday, June 6 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Annual Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions

There are countless uses for toilet paper. We'll show you every one of them during our annual Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions. Whether you're a front to back, back to front, fold it into squares, or scrunch it type of person this is a day we can all agree giving back is most important. While the average person spends approximately three years sitting on the toilet during their lifetime, they use more than 60,000 rolls of toilet paper in that time. With so much TP being consumed the St. Paul Saints and Innovative Office Solutions are rolling out their annual Toilet Paper Drive. The collection of toilet paper on this night will be donated to 2nd Harvest Heartland. What better way to celebrate toilet paper than on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 7 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Throwback to 00s presented by North Hennepin Community College (Minnesota State)

Times were much simpler back then. We didn't have a care in the world. It was a time before social media really took off. Walter White was just beginning his foray into a double life. By the end of the decade we all wanted to be Hungover in Las Vegas. Let's go back in the time machine to the aughts as we throw back to the beginning of the century and celebrate the 00s presented by North Hennepin Community College (Minnesota Stats). The phrase "hanging chads" entered our lexicon, the first partial face transplant happened in France, and we could finally stop printing out maps courtesy of a new technology known as GPS. Facebook and Twitter were just getting off the ground and a "wardrobe malfunction" occurred at the Super Bowl. We'll celebrate this and much more as we take you around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 5:37 p.m. (Doubleheader)- Pride Night

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community is extremely important. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. The goal is to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights. Bring on the parades, drag performers, and celebrations of life for members of the community. Pride celebrations stretch from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns and across every continent, including Antarctica. The pride flag will wave high in center field, drag performers from the Saloon Bar in Minneapolis will interact with our crowd, similar to our ushertainers, and businesses from the LGBTQ+ community will be out to educate and enlighten fans about the importance of their companies in the community. So come out and help us celebrate in a Saints-like way. Enjoy the game on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 9 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Nice. Another Star Wars Night presented by Metro Transit with postgame fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

Where does Princess Leia shop for Father's Day? At the Darth Maul. How does Darth Vader like his toast? On the dark side. This day is no laughing matter. Rebellions may be built on hope, but this day is built on fun and entertainment. Today we will let go of our pride and do what is requested of us on our Star Wars night presented by Metro Transit. The Force Runs Strong in Our Family as you will not Sense Much Fear in Us. We will not allow the Republic to fall under the control of a Dark Lord of the Sith. A special Star Wars package is available that comes complete with a ticket, lightsaber and Jedi training. Stick around after the game for fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Star Wars.

Saturday, June 10 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - The Nine, Honoring The Colored Gophers and Celebrating Billy Williams presented by Cub

The Saints will take the field as the St. Paul Colored Gophers honoring the small club of black baseball players formed in St. Paul in 1907 as part of Major League Baseball's The Nine Initiative presented by Cub. The Saints will celebrate the great William "Billy" Williams and his impact on the state of Minnesota. Born in St. Paul in 1877, Williams was a standout player on several integrated teams in the region. In 1904, he was the only African American player on the St. Paul Amateur Baseball Association team and the team's captain. That year the major league Baltimore Orioles asked Williams to join them, suggesting he pass as an American Indian to avoid racist opposition. Williams declined to do this and instead accepted a job with Minnesota Governor John A. Johnson, whom he had met years before on the baseball diamond. Williams went on to serve as the assistant to 14 Minnesota governors between 1904 and 1957. The Saints will don specialty St. Paul Colored Gophers uniforms. We get tropical on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 11 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Play Ball Weekend Culmination with Saints Replica Jersey Giveaway (2,000) presented by Real Sportscards

It's the celebration of the game many of us grew up playing. A chance to get back to our roots and remember why we started playing in the first place. It's Play Ball Weekend with a replica jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance presented by Real Sportscards. From stadiums to sandlots, every kid is invited to PLAY BALL at events around the world. Kids can go to: https://www.mlb.com/play-ball/play-ball-near-you and find one of the many events in the state during the June 9-11 Play Ball Weekend. There is no better way to celebrate a kid's game than a Cub Family Sunday. Following the game, kids can run the bases.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.