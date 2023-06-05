Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 6-11 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's June 6-11 homestand. Memphis hosts the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, June 6 - Memphis vs Durham - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, June 7- Memphis vs Durham - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, June 8 - Memphis vs Durham - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.

Friday, June 9 - Memphis vs Durham- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: The Redbirds will take the field in the club's Marvel-inspired specialty jerseys. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Captain America on the concourse throughout the game.

All-You-Can-Eat: Italian night with cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing, garlic knots, soda and water. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Saturday, June 10 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:35p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Show. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

Memphis Red Sox T-shirt giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a navy-blue Memphis Red Sox t-shirt in celebration of hometown Negro League team that called Memphis home from 1923-1948.

Sunday, June 11 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. This Sunday's game is special, as kids can run the bases under the lights, just like the pros!

Chill Zone Brunch: Enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Mary's in the Coors Light Chill Zone! Plus, all brunch ticket buyers will have the opportunity to play catch on the field prior to the game. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

