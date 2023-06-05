Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 6-11 Homestand
June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's June 6-11 homestand. Memphis hosts the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) at AutoZone Park.
Tuesday, June 6 - Memphis vs Durham - 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Wednesday, June 7- Memphis vs Durham - 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Thursday, June 8 - Memphis vs Durham - 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.
Friday, June 9 - Memphis vs Durham- 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: The Redbirds will take the field in the club's Marvel-inspired specialty jerseys. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Captain America on the concourse throughout the game.
All-You-Can-Eat: Italian night with cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing, garlic knots, soda and water. Purchase a specialty ticket here.
Saturday, June 10 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:35p.m. CDT
Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.
Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Show. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.
Memphis Red Sox T-shirt giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a navy-blue Memphis Red Sox t-shirt in celebration of hometown Negro League team that called Memphis home from 1923-1948.
Sunday, June 11 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 2:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT
Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.
Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. This Sunday's game is special, as kids can run the bases under the lights, just like the pros!
Chill Zone Brunch: Enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Mary's in the Coors Light Chill Zone! Plus, all brunch ticket buyers will have the opportunity to play catch on the field prior to the game. Purchase a specialty ticket here.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 5, 2023
- Town of Natick Shatters Polar Park's Town Takeover Record - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Draw 48,000 in Week-Long Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 6-11 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Iván Herrera Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month of May - Memphis Redbirds
- New Collaboration with Canal District to Allow WooSox Rewards Members to Earn Loyalty Points & Enjoy Exclusive Deals at 15 Shops & Restaurants - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner Crushes his Way to International League Player of the Week Award - St. Paul Saints
- Evan Mckendry Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Durham Bulls
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Jake Cave Named International League Player of the Month for May - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Kjerstad, Lucas Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 6th to Sunday, June 11th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 6-11 Homestand
- Iván Herrera Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month of May
- Memphis Storms Back To Win Series At Omaha
- Gomez Smacks 15th Long Ball, Woodford Goes Hitless in Win
- Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game at Storm Chasers