Evan Mckendry Named International League Pitcher of the Week

DURHAM, NC - Durham Bulls right-handed pitcher Evan McKendry has been named the International League's Pitcher of the Week for the time period between May 30-June 4, marking the second time this season he has earned the honor.

The 25-year-old fired a seven-inning shutout in the first game of Durham's doubleheader on May 31 versus Jacksonville, yielding just two hits and no walks while fanning six batters to earn the victory. He became the first Bulls hurler to fire a seven-inning shutout since Mitch Talbot on June 6, 2007 at Ottawa.

McKendry's outing capped a stellar month of May in which he posted a 3-0 record and 0.31 ERA (29.1 IP) over five outings (four starts), yielding a lone earned run while striking out 26. From April 28 until May 25 he did not allow a run over 20.0 consecutive innings pitched. Overall this season he owns a 5-0 mark and 3.02 ERA (50.2 IP) with 43 strikeouts, pacing the International League in batting average against (.188) and win percentage (1.000), while ranking second in earned-run average and walks plus hits per innings pitched (1.09).

This marks the second time McKendry has been tabbed International League Pitcher of the Week honors after previously earning that honor for the time period between May 9-14. Durham right-hander Elvin Rodriguez also was named IL Pitcher of the Week for time frame between April 17-23.

The Bulls begin a six-game road series versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05pm ET. McKendry is slated to get the nod for Durham, with Memphis' starting pitcher not yet announced.

Following that series, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a 12-game homestand, starting with a six-game series versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch that evening is set for 6:35pm.

